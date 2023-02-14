The Carlisle Police Department announced Tuesday it is attempting to locate Daniel H. Whitcomb.
Police said Whitcomb, 52, is a white male with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Avon Drive in Carlisle. Police said Whitcomb was wearing a mauve colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black wire eyeglasses.
Anyone who sees Whitcomb or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.
