Police seek man in armed robbery in Dillsburg
Police seek man in armed robbery in Dillsburg

Carroll Township Police in Northern York County are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a bank robbery Wednesday in Dillsburg.

Police said a man walked into the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St., in Dillsburg, around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and showed a note to the teller and demanded money while holding a handgun.

Using surveillance photos from inside the bank, police said the man was wearing a face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a black hat with a logo on the front. The man exited the rear doors of the bank into the parking lot and ran across West Harrisburg Street, according to police.

He then got into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark tinted windows, which had another person inside the driver's seat, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police through York County Control at 717-854-5571.

