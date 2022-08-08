Police seek man accused of causing several thousand dollars worth of damage at construction site in Carlisle

Carlisle Police said they are looking for a Carlisle man who is accused of causing several thousand dollars worth of damage at a construction site on Allen Road Monday.

Police said they are looking for Todd Thompson, 45, on charges of felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor indecent exposure, unauthorized use of a vehicle, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, as well as summary damage to property using a vehicle in connection with a Monday incident.

Police said they were called to a construction site in the 200 block of Allen Road on Monday for a report of "significant criminal mischief." Police said Thompson had entered the private property and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Thompson was confronted by workers and fled, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Thompson to contact them at 717-243-5252.