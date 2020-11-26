 Skip to main content
Police seek information on T-Mobile shoplifting incident

Lower Allen Township police are seeking information on a black man and woman suspected of shoplifting $750 in merchandise from the T-Mobile store in the Capital City Mall on Nov. 22.

Police say the man and woman entered the store and removed a wire rack off a wall that had a security lock on one end of it. The wire rack held three sets of “Power Beats Pro” headphones valued at $750.

The man and woman left the store at 4:11 p.m. without paying for the merchandise, police say. They report that the two left the mall in a white Volvo S90 T6 model year 2017 to 2020. There was no registration plate on the car, only a paper plate with a red letter “P” on it.

Police are asking anyone with information on to contact them at 717-238-9676.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

