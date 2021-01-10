Police seek information in fatal pedestrian crash in Dauphin County Saturday

State Police at Harrisburg are seeking information and asking drivers to check their vehicles for damage in relation to a pedestrian death on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver may not have realized they struck a person on I-81 north in the area of Exit 69 (Progress Avenue) in Susquehanna Township.

Police said Sarah Elizabeth Cook, 31, of York, was found deceased on the highway after being apparently struck by a vehicle. Police were initially called out at 3:09 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person standing near the highway, but found her body when they arrived.

No vehicles were located in the area at the time, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-671-7500.