Upper Allen Township Police said they are looking for the drivers of two vehicles after a hit-and-run crash at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gettysburg Pike and East Winding Hill Road.

Police said a driver was in the right-most left turn lane turning onto the bridge toward Mount Allen Drive when two newer-model Mercedes sedans used the lane to turn left in front of the driver, traveling at a high rate of speed.One of the vehicles struck the side of the victim's car, which was occupied by two children.

Police said the striking vehicle and the other vehicle fled across the bridge and were last seen headed toward Route 15 north. The striking vehicle, which was a white Mercedes, will likely have damage to the driver's side doors or fender areas.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the other vehicles and drivers is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).