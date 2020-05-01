Police seek identity of hit-and-run driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Upper Allen Township police are trying to identify the driver of a white sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run accident Thursday, April 30, about 6:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 15 South near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Mercedes sedan left its travel lane and struck a tractor-trailer, police said. The driver then fled after stopping momentarily.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling or texting 717-850-8273 or online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

