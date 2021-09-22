 Skip to main content
Police seek help in searching for three teens who ran away from Mechanicsburg home
Police seek help in searching for three teens who ran away from Mechanicsburg home

Police search

Mechanicsburg Police are looking for three runaways, from left to right, Destiny Farrell, 14; Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15; and Hailey Farrell, 13.

 provided by Mechanicsburg Borough Police

The Mechanicsburg Borough Police Department is looking for three girls they say ran away from home last week.

Police are looking for Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15; Destiny Farrell, 14; and Hailey Farrell, 13. All three girls are about 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

Police said they did not return to their residence in the first block of South High Street on Sept. 13.

They are believed to be in the Harrisburg area, according to police. Police said they are not believed to be in danger, though they refuse to return home.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-691-3300.

