Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen Township Wednesday

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for the driver of a brown or gold-colored sedan after a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist at the intersection of East Winding Hill Road and Tolman Street at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the unknown vehicle made an illegal left turn in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling west on East Winding Hill Road. This caused the motorcycle to crash on the road, injuring the operator, whom police did not name.

The vehicle that caused the crash, which could be a Volkswagen CC, stopped at the scene momentarily, but the vehicle fled when confronted by the motorcyclist.

Police said within minutes of this crash, another vehicle traveling west on East Winding Hill Road crashed into the motorcycle. Both the second vehicle and the motorcycle were towed from the scene due to the second crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries he suffered in the initial crash, and no injuries were reported from the second crash.

Police said the initial striking vehicle may have damage to the lower portion of its passenger side or rear bumper.