Police seek couple suspected in purse thefts, credit card fraud

Lower Allen Township police are seeking information on a white female and a white male suspected in a series of purse thefts and fraudulent credit card purchases.

Township police say the couple may be driving in a blue or light green minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan. The police have posted images of the suspects on cumberland.crimewatchpa.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (717) 975-7575.

Police say that around 8:20 p.m. Aug. 21, a woman reported that someone had stolen her purse and other items valued at around $185 from her vehicle. Someone used her credit card at multiple locations between 12:30 and 1:46 a.m. for purchases totaling $102, according to reports.

A different victim called police around 10:51 a.m. on Aug. 24 to report someone had entered her vehicle and stolen her purse, and that her credit card was used at 2:33 a.m. for purchases totaling $41. Police have obtained surveillance video from that incident that show the same two suspects.

