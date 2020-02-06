Police search for woman in theft of wallet from Goodwill in Lower Allen

Goodwill theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a lost wallet from Jan. 24.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police say they are looking for a woman who stole a dropped wallet at Goodwill in Lower Allen Township in January.

Police reported on Wednesday that they are looking for a white woman with brown hair who was wearing a purple or blue Under Armour sweatshirt, a multi-colored scarf, black leggings and gray, knee-high boots at the time of the theft.

Police said a Goodwill customer dropped her wallet on the floor of the store after paying for her items at about 12:20 p.m. Jan. 24. Within minutes of her walking away, another woman got in line to pay for her items.

The suspect "dropped" an item and then picked up both the item and the wallet, according to police.

Police said the suspect did not make any attempt to turn in the wallet or locate the owner. The suspect left in a dark-colored SUV.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

