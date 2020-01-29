Police search for vehicle that struck trooper in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a red Jeep Grand Cherokee after it struck a trooper in Dauphin County and fled the scene.

State Police said troopers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 283 north in the area of mile marker 2.1 in Swatara Township at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 26 when the trooper's arm was struck by a side mirror of a passing vehicle.

Police said the driver of that vehicle fled the scene, and responding troopers could not locate it.

The trooper who was struck suffered minor injuries and was checked and released by a hospital.

Based on a review of the Mobile Video Audio Recording Equipment footage and debris left behind at the scene, police believe the vehicle is a red 2011-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the incident or the vehicle, which is missing its passenger side mirror, to contact State Police at Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.