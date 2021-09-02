Police search for two women who use child car seats to steal 51 candles in Lower Allen

Lower Allen Township Police say they are looking for two women who allegedly used child car seats to steal 51 candles from a CVS last week.

Police said an employee at CVS on Carlisle Road called police on Aug. 28 after having walked around the store and noticed that two shelves were completely empty. After checking inventory, she discovered that 51 candles were missing.

The employee reviewed video surveillance and found that two women stole $993.99 worth of merchandise earlier that day around 2:30 p.m. Both women used a child in a car seat in their shopping cart to conceal the stolen merchandise.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.