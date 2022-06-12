Police search for two who assaulted, recorded victim on bench in Carlisle

Carlisle Police reported Sunday that they are searching for two people in an assault on the Square during the early morning hours on June 3.

Police said they responded to the area at about 3 a.m. Friday, June 3, for an assault. Police said one person assaulted an individual on a bench while another recorded the incident.

The two people then fled onto Mulberry Avenue and then on Alexander Avenue toward East Louther Street.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or identity of the people involved to contact them at 717-243-5252.