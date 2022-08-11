Police search for potential underage victims after arrest of Perry County man

State Police at Newport are looking for other potential victims after a Loysville man was arrested Tuesday for unlawful contact with a minor.

Brandon James Morrison, 29, was charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor, sexual communication with a minor, disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with an Aug. 6 incident.

Police did not release any details about the incident, but said they believe that Morrison has been in contact with other underage girls.

Police ask that anyone who has come in contact with Morrison or anyone who believes a family member is a possible victim should contact police at 717-567-3110.

Morrison is currently in Perry County Prison on $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.