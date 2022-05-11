Police search for man in armed robbery at jewelry store at Capital City Mall

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole jewelry in an armed robbery late Tuesday afternoon at the Capital City Mall.

Police said a man went to a jewelry store about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and displayed a black handgun from his waistband. Police said the man left with several pieces of jewelry.

Witnesses described the man as a light-skinned Black man or Hispanic man who was about 5-foot-10 or 6-foot tall, 165 pounds and was soft-spoken.

Police said the man fled on foot across Hartzdale Drive. They believe he was at Walmart before entering the mall. Police estimate he was at the mall between 4:10 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.