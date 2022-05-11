 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police search for man in armed robbery at jewelry store at Capital City Mall

Jewelry store robbery

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this man in connection with a jewelry store robbery at the Capital City Mall on Tuesday.

 provided by Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole jewelry in an armed robbery late Tuesday afternoon at the Capital City Mall.

Police said a man went to a jewelry store about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and displayed a black handgun from his waistband. Police said the man left with several pieces of jewelry.

Witnesses described the man as a light-skinned Black man or Hispanic man who was about 5-foot-10 or 6-foot tall, 165 pounds and was soft-spoken.

Police said the man fled on foot across Hartzdale Drive. They believe he was at Walmart before entering the mall. Police estimate he was at the mall between 4:10 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-975-7575.

