Police search for Carlisle man after he fails to show up for second day of trial, guilty verdict

Local and county law enforcement are looking for a Carlisle man after officials say he failed to show up for the second day of a trial in which he was found guilty of aggravated assault.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joel Richard Kent, 33. Kent had been on trial this week in what was an attempted homicide case out of Wormleysburg.

Despite not showing up on the second day of the two-day trial, Kent was found not guilty on the attempted homicide and aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and attempted murder in the first degree was dismissed. He was found guilty of felony aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 25, 2021, in Wormleysburg, where police said Kent drove to a home, exited his vehicle and fired about eight shots into a bedroom window. The occupants of the home were not present and no one was injured.

Kent was apprehended that same day, and officers seized a firearm in his vehicle that matched the shooting, according to the DA's Office.

The DA asks that anyone with information about Kent's whereabouts contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-737-8734, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 717-240-7322 during business hours or 717-243-4121 after business hours, or any other local law enforcement agency.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 28 before Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido.