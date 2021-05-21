 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say Upper Allen Township man caught bed on fire while making homemade fireworks
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story
Upper Allen Township

Police say Upper Allen Township man caught bed on fire while making homemade fireworks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Upper Allen Township man faces multiple charges after police said he sparked a fire while making homemade fireworks.

Jonathan D. Park, 33, was charged with weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited offensive weapons after the May 19 incident.

Upper Allen Township Police said they responded to the Geneva Greens apartment complex at about 1 a.m. for an apartment fire with a burn victim.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The investigation found that Park caught his bed on fire while making homemade fireworks. Police also found that he had explosives, explosive materials and components that were stored in an unsafe manner.

Police said that neighbors could have been in danger had the fire not been put out as quickly as it was.

Park is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 7.

Upper Allen Police were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section, the Upper Allen Fire Department, Cumberland County Hazmat, Dauphin County Hazmat, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.

Jonathan Park

Jonathan Park

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 17
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for May 19
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, drug charges in Upper Allen, a stolen vehicle in Lower Allen and a crash investigation on Route 581.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News