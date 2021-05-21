Police say Upper Allen Township man caught bed on fire while making homemade fireworks

An Upper Allen Township man faces multiple charges after police said he sparked a fire while making homemade fireworks.

Jonathan D. Park, 33, was charged with weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited offensive weapons after the May 19 incident.

Upper Allen Township Police said they responded to the Geneva Greens apartment complex at about 1 a.m. for an apartment fire with a burn victim.

The investigation found that Park caught his bed on fire while making homemade fireworks. Police also found that he had explosives, explosive materials and components that were stored in an unsafe manner.

Police said that neighbors could have been in danger had the fire not been put out as quickly as it was.

Park is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 7.

Upper Allen Police were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section, the Upper Allen Fire Department, Cumberland County Hazmat, Dauphin County Hazmat, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.

