Police said a Wellsville man tried to kill a 92-year-old person in a patient room at Holy Spirit Hospital Sunday night.

East Pennsboro Police said they were dispatched to Holy Spirit around 7:17 p.m. Sunday for the report of an assault. Police said their investigation revealed the suspect attempted to kill the victim inside a patient room and a staff member witnessed the incident and stopped the assault on the victim.

Police identified the suspect as John Joseph Stoll Jr., 58, of Wellsville. Police arrested him and transported him to Cumberland County Prison where he is being held on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson.

According to court documents, Stoll is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation.