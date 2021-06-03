Police say Florida inmate who admitted to 6 killings in Pennsylvania spoke of others

HARRISBURG — A Florida inmate who admitted he killed six people in Pennsylvania in the 1970s also discussed five to seven other slayings in the state, and police in those areas have been alerted, an investigator said Thursday.

Trooper Max DeLuca obtained those details in March from Edward A. Surratt about cases that are not under the state police's jurisdiction, so he has since contacted those other departments, he said.

Surratt, serving life at a state prison in Raiford, Florida, implicated himself in Pennsylvania slayings that occurred during 1977 and 1978, state police announced Wednesday.

State police said prosecutors do not plan to prosecute Surratt for those six deaths, in part because of the security challenges involved in transporting an inmate and because he is already serving a life sentence, DeLuca said.

DeLuca said he first contacted Surratt as part of an investigation into another killing. When DeLuca met with him in Florida in March, Surratt provided details that were not publicly known about the six deaths in Fulton, Bedford and Beaver counties, confirming his role to investigators, DeLuca said.

Surratt would not say how many people he killed in Pennsylvania, DeLuca said.

