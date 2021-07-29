Sentinel police log for July 29

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. A 54-year-old Newville-area man is the victim. The incident was reported around 9:18 a.m. along Roxbury Road in Upper Mifflin Township.
- Police have issued a nontraffic citation against a business in the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township, Cumberland County. Police had responded to a false burglary alarm at 8:16 p.m. June 30. Police said that was the fourth false alarm for 2021.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Snyder County man was injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool Township, Perry County, around 2:46 p.m. July 24. Police said Charles M. Meredith, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2019 Chevrolet Express driven by Larry A. Gettel, 48 of Carlisle. Both vehicles were disabled. Police said Gettel was cited for speeding while Meredeth was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. At the time of the crash, Meredith was slowing down to make a right turn into Dressler’s Campground.
Shippensburg Borough (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a hit and run accident that damaged a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of West King Street between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 27. Police are reviewing surveillance footage that may be in the area. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
