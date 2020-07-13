Police release more details of Perry County crash that killed Newville woman last week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Newport on Monday released more details of a Perry County crash that led to the death of a Newville woman and injured a 6-year-old girl.

Police said Carrie Keifer, 34, was driving a 2008 Ford Edge at a high rate of speed west on Sheaffers Valley Road in Tyrone Township at 9:19 p.m. July 9 when her vehicle exited the side of the road at a left-hand curve before Shermans Creek Bridge.

The vehicle struck a mail box, guard rail and utility pole before going airborne, according to police. The vehicle struck the ground and slid into the creek, with the vehicle coming to rest on a small island in the creek.

Police said Keifer was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and into the creek, where she was found dead.

The 6-year-old was wearing a seat belt and suffered injuries of unknown severity. She was transported by Landisburg Fire Co. Ambulance Association to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.