State Police on Saturday released details of a Monroe Township crash that resulted in a house fire last week.

Police said Coleby Dillon, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia east in the 900 block of Park Place at 2:33 p.m. March 8 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned onto its roof, coming to rest in both lanes of travel.

Police said Dillon was transported for possible injuries to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, and he consented to a blood draw. Police said Dillon displayed signs of intoxication, though no charges have yet been filed in the crash with results of the blood draw pending.

Police said that the crash caused the electrical lines to disconnect from the utility pole, which made contact with a residence and caused it to catch fire. Police said the home sustained significant damage, though no injuries were reported.

Last week, New Kingstown Fire Company reported that fire crews were initially limited to what they could do with the house fire because of the live power lines. Fire crews had to wait for utility crews to arrive and ensure the power was safely disconnected.