Police release details for first of two crashes on I-81 near Carlisle Saturday afternoon

Police released more information for the first of two crashes that occurred on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township within minutes of each other Saturday afternoon.

State Police at Carlisle said the first crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 49.3 when a motorcycle rear-ended an Audi SUV after following too closely while approaching congested traffic.

The operator of the motorcycle, Joshua Hill, 35, of Madison, Alabama, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Silver Spring Ambulance and Rescue Associates for injuries of unknown severity, police said.

Hill's condition has not been released.

Kalim Johnson, 43, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was driving the SUV and was not injured.

A second crash occurred at the same location on Interstate 81 south at 4:12 p.m.

The details of the that crash have not been released, but Cumberland Goodwill EMS referred to the two crashes as a "mass casualty incident" on Twitter Saturday and said nine people were transported to the hospital as a result.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville.

