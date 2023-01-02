Police pursuit results in crash that shuts down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County Monday night

A police pursuit resulted in a single-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 81 around near mile marker 26.5 in Cumberland County Monday night.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer said the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 were closed as of 9 p.m. with a detour at exit 24 near Shippensburg.

Frazer said in a news release that at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east.

State Police located the vehicle traveling north on I-81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield, according to the news release.

State Police officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle near mile marker 26.5, traveling off the roadway, and rolling over multiple times around 8:24 p.m. PSP administrated first aid to the driver and the passenger until EMS arrived.

PSP said two males were in the vehicle, both were flown to York Hospital: one with moderate, non-life threatening injuries and the other with suspected serious injuries.

Police said this is an active investigation and further information will be released when available.