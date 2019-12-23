A prisoner is facing dozens of charges after police say he sent a letter laced with illegal synthetic drugs to State Police at Carlisle in 2018, causing two troopers and a station clerk to be hospitalized.
Donovon Neal Lee, 28, was incarcerated at SCI Fayette on Jan. 18, 2018, when he sent the letter to the old police station on Commerce Avenue in South Middleton Township, police said. It was sent in retaliation for "what he felt was a slow investigation into a sexual assault allegation he had made while he was (previously) incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill," according to police.
The station clerk received the letter and handed it to the trooper it was addressed to, who opened it and began to suffer an emergency reaction, police said. While treating him, the station clerk and one of the troopers providing first aid also began to suffer symptoms.
As the three were being transported to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, two other troopers helping to transport them also began having a reaction, police said. At the hospital, two nurses also had a reaction.
The exposure to the letter caused the three hospitalized people to have symptoms for several days, police said.
The police station in South Middleton Township was evacuated at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 18, The Sentinel reported at the time. Emergency calls were forwarded to State Police at Harrisburg, a hazmat team cleared the building and firefighters brought large fans to ventilate the building.
Lee was later interviewed by state police and the FBI. He admitted to sending the letter for the purpose of harming the trooper investigating the sexual assault he had reported.
He was charged with 24 felonies, including five counts of weapons of mass destruction-causing illness or injury, five counts of weapons of mass destruction-causing evacuation, five counts of assault by prisoner, and nine counts of aggravated assault, according to court documents. He was also charged with 15 misdemeanors, including obstructing the administration of law enforcement, retaliation for past official action, disorderly conduct, five counts of simple assault, and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He is incarcerated at SCI Forest in northwest Pennsylvania, but will be moved to another state correctional facility for arraignment, police said.