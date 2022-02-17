 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Potential arson fire at Carlisle Walmart damages merchandise

Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Carlisle say they are investigating a person of interest after a possible arson fire at Walmart in Carlisle late Wednesday night.

Police said the store on Noble Boulevard was closed at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after the fire, which produced a "significant" amount of smoke. The fire damaged an entire aisle of merchandise at the store, and more items were damaged due to smoke, according to police.

Police said they have reviewed security footage and identified a person of interest, though they are not yet releasing the name since the matter is still under investigation.

Police said the total cost of the fire has not yet been determined, but Walmart is expected to determine the restitution value for the losses/damages and notify police.

