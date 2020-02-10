Police: Pittsburgh man arrested after destroying four ice sculptures part of Ice Art Fest in Carlisle
A Pittsburgh man faces charges after Carlisle Police said he destroyed four of the ice sculptures that were a part of Ice Art Fest in Carlisle early Saturday morning.

Louis Colangelo, 21, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary public drunkenness after he was seen damaging the ice sculptures at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Colangelo pushed over and kicked four sculptures along the first block of West High Street, which caused $1,500 in damages. He was also found to be intoxicated.

Ice Art Fest, which is run by the Downtown Carlisle Association, posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the four sculptures were in front of Abom & Kutulakis, The Pie Haus, Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center and Hamilton Restaurant. The organization said the perpetrator had been caught by security staff and taken into custody by police.

Colangelo is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the case.

