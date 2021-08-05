Police: Perry County woman killed after being attacked by dogs she was watching over

State Police at Newport said a woman was killed after three dogs, for which she was caring, attacked her for unknown reasons in late July.

Police reported Thursday morning that Rhoda Marie Wagner, 60, of Newport, was found dead in the first block of Henry Road in Miller Township on July 28.

Police had been called to the scene by a passerby who saw her lying in the front yard with three dogs running loose. When EMS and police arrived, police said it was apparent that she was dead.

Police identified the woman as Wagner and determined that she had been home alone with the dogs, which belonged to her roommate and for whom she had been caring. The dogs - three pit bull terriers that were at the home for more than a month - attacked her for unknown reasons, according to police.

The dogs were captured with the assistance of the Perry County Animal Response Team and later euthanized at the Human Society of the Harrisburg Area with the consent of the owner, police said.