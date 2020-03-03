Police: Parents charged after walking with child while under influence of drugs in York County

Northern York County Regional Police say two parents face child endangerment charges after being unable to walk safely with their 3-year-old son.

Chad L. Reed, 29, and Jazlyn Winters, 23, both from Manchester Township, were charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and summary public drunkenness after an incident Monday afternoon.

Police said an officer saw the two crossing the road at the intersection of North George Street at West 11th Avenue, but the two walked very slowly and had trouble maintaining their balance while Winters pushed a baby stroller with their 3-year-old son inside.

The officer reported that northbound traffic had to come to a stop to give the couple time to cross the street, according to police.

Once on the other side of the street, police said Winters dropped her soda and had difficulty bending over and picking it up.

When the officer spoke to both of them, police said they both had pin-point pupils, slurred speech and could not stand still. The two reported that they had been smoking marijuana and took Adderall earlier in the day, according to police.

The two were arrested and posted cash bail. Their child was released to a grandparent. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.

