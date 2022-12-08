Police: Newport man struck, killed by train after crash in Perry County Tuesday

State Police at Newport said a man was killed Tuesday morning in Perry County after he was struck by a train following a single-vehicle crash in which his vehicle landed on the railroad tracks.

Police reported Thursday that a 26-year-old Newport man was killed in the incident at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the man was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township, but was traveling too fast for icy conditions. His vehicle traveled across the opposing lane of traffic, off the road and struck an embankment, which caused his vehicle to overturn several times before landing on top of the railroad tracks.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle, but he was then struck by an approaching Norfolk-Southern train.

Police said they are conducting an investigation into the man's death.