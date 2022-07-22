Police name new persons of interest regarding Franklin County drive-by shooting that killed dog

Chambersburg police have identified two additional persons of interest in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place July 12 in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

Police said Thursday that they are trying to speak with Dajoan Narya Sanders Sr., 22, and a July 14 report stated they are attempting to locate Kaywan Dean Johnson, 22. They did not provide information about where either individual is from. Sanders and Johnson are believed to have information about the incident, though police said they are considered persons of interests, not suspects, at this time.

The Chambersburg Police Department also has an arrest warrant for Hailey Mia Ann Torres, 21, of Newville, and believe she may be driving a gray 2018 Kia Forte with a Pennsylvania registration LLR-2358.

Torres is wanted for “criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence,” police said.

Police reported that they've recovered the blue 2006 Infinity FX SUV that was used in the shooting.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. July 12 when several rounds were fired from the SUV as it passed a residence on Lincoln Way West. Police said two vehicles and a house were struck in the process. No one was injured, including an individual inside the residence, but a dog was shot and killed.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between parties involved and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-264-4131.