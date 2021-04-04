Police: Missing child drowned in storm water tunnel in York County

A missing 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday evening after he was found unresponsive in a storm water tunnel, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police were initially called to the 1300 block of North Duke Street in North York Borough at 6:29 p.m. after the boy was last seen in the back yard of his home at 6:15 p.m.

Officers and volunteers began searching the area, and canine units from the York County Sheriff's Department were also brought to the scene.

The boy was found by a volunteer at 8:15 p.m. in a storm water tunnel that runs along East 10th Avenue, police said. The boy was in the water about 300 feet from the entrance, according to police.

The volunteer and two police officers initiated CPR and brought the child out to await EMS crews, police said. He was taken to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation into the incident continues.