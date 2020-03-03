You are the owner of this article.
Police: Men tried to open accounts at multiple jewelry stores in Capital City Mall

Fraud suspects

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for these two men in a fraud case at Capital City Mall.

 courtesy of Lower Allen Township Police

Lower Allen Township police are looking for two men who provided false information to open a credit account that they then used to purchase jewelry at Capital City Mall.

Police said the men provided false information while opening an account at Pandora on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. They purchased a Pandora bracelet and with charms and a necklace valued at $2,135.

One man was described as Hispanic and was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with a white swoosh and a black Polo brand baseball cap. The other man was described as a heavier Hispanic man wearing a red Nike sweatshirt with a black swoosh. Both men had facial hair.

Both men attempted to open accounts at other jewelry stores in the mall, according to police.

Police said they left the mall in a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

