Police: Man's fall after suffering a medical issue was cause of blood loss in Silver Spring

Silver Spring Township Police have learned that the source of two pools of blood on a township road was due to a fall.

Police reported that a man told officers he suffered a medical issue while walking home from the Friday night football game on Aug. 26 at Cumberland Valley High School, and he fell and struck his head. The man said he was able to get himself home and provide self-care for his injury.

Police said the man indicated he hadn't realized the incident concerned police and the township until he saw the news reports Thursday evening.

"Our thanks to all who helped over the past six days including the media who came out yesterday and helped spread the word," police posted on their Facebook page. "We are thrilled that this matter has been resolved with the best possible outcome."

Police had been stumped for about a week after finding the blood on Ashburg Drive following Cumberland Valley's game with Manheim Township School District. Police had conducted interviews with the nearby senior care facility, and conducted neighborhood canvassing, bloodhound and cadaver K9 searches and ordered in a helicopter search of the area.

Police had issued another plea for help Thursday during a news conference seeking information.