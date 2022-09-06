Police: Man with gun forced victim to bank after rear-ending him on Route 15

Camp Hill Police said they arrested a man last week in connection with a July incident in which a victim was rear-ended on a highway and taken at gunpoint to his bank to withdraw money.

Junior Georges, 26, of York, was charged with felony robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiracy to robbery, as well as misdemeanor unlawful restraint in connection with the July 25 incident.

Police said the incident started between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. when the victim was driving north on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange and was struck from behind by another vehicle. The victim pulled over, and the striking vehicle pulled in behind him.

Police said a man exited the vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded the man take him to the victim's bank to withdraw $800.

The victim complied, driving the man to his bank while another man, whom police did not identify, followed them in the striking vehicle, police said.

The victim and the man went inside the bank, withdrew the money, and the man departed in the striking vehicle, according to police.

The man who displayed the handgun and accompanied him to the bank was identified as Georges, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested on Sept. 1, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

Police ask anyone with further information about this incident to contact Sgt. Scott Cornelious at 717-737-1570.