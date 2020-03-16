Police: Man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of trading cards in Carlisle

A Greencastle man is wanted for felony retail theft after Carlisle Police said he stole thousands of dollars worth of trading/playing cards from Walmart.
You have free articles remaining.
Police reported over the weekend that they are looking for Andrew Joseph Piskorik, 50, after they say he went to Walmart at 2:29 a.m. Feb. 11 and removed $3,404.73 worth of merchandise without paying.
Police said he took miscellaneous boxes of playing/trading cards - including Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, baseball, basketball and football cards - and concealed them in a gray storage tote, which he pushed through all points of purchase without paying.
Police are looking for Piskorik and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.