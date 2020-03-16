Police: Man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of trading cards in Carlisle

A Greencastle man is wanted for felony retail theft after Carlisle Police said he stole thousands of dollars worth of trading/playing cards from Walmart.

Police reported over the weekend that they are looking for Andrew Joseph Piskorik, 50, after they say he went to Walmart at 2:29 a.m. Feb. 11 and removed $3,404.73 worth of merchandise without paying.

Police said he took miscellaneous boxes of playing/trading cards - including Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, baseball, basketball and football cards - and concealed them in a gray storage tote, which he pushed through all points of purchase without paying.

Police are looking for Piskorik and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

