Police: Man threatened to kill officers during disturbance in East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro Township Police said a man threatened to kill police officers, including shooting up a police station, following a disturbance in the township Thursday night.

Police reported Monday morning that Cole Michael Sheely, 26, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony assault of law enforcement, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and DUI general impairment and controlled substances after police initially were called to the 100 block of Sherwood Circle at 7:32 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the caller reported that a man was yelling and potentially trying to break into his house. Police learned that Sheely, while intoxicated, drove to the residence.

Sheely was arrested and transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center for chemical testing, but he refused a blood test.

Police said during the encounter with Sheely, he made numerous threats to kill police officers including shooting a police station.

Sheely was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he remains on $90,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Cole Sheely

Sheely

