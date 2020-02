Silver Spring Township Police are looking for a man they say stole electronics from Best Buy last week.

Police said the man entered Best Buy at 7:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, and was only in the store for a few minutes. During that time, he took a PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, an Amazon Fire Stick and Amazon Fire TV Cube.