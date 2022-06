Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole a debit card from an unattended purse and then used it to make $1,000 in purchases.

Police reported Wednesday a man stole the debit card from a purse at a local store, that they did not identify, at about noon on May 31. About an hour after the theft, the man then used the debit card to make multiple purchases valued at more than $1,000.