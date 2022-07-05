Police: Man stole books from Carlisle library, pointed to knife when confronted

Carlisle Police said they are investigating a robbery at Bosler Memorial Library after a man carrying a knife stole 12 books.

Police said they were dispatched to the library at 1:40 p.m. July 2 for the report. Staff told police that a man concealed 12 books in his bag, and when he was confronted about checking them out, he said "no" and tapped the knife he was carrying on his side.

The man is described as white, in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a gray shirt with blue around the sleeves and neck.

Carlisle Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch website.