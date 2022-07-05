 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police: Man stole books from Carlisle library, pointed to knife when confronted

  • 0
Carlisle Police Station
Sentinel file

Carlisle Police said they are investigating a robbery at Bosler Memorial Library after a man carrying a knife stole 12 books.

Police said they were dispatched to the library at 1:40 p.m. July 2 for the report. Staff told police that a man concealed 12 books in his bag, and when he was confronted about checking them out, he said "no" and tapped the knife he was carrying on his side.

The man is described as white, in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a gray shirt with blue around the sleeves and neck.

Carlisle Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch website.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 24

Sentinel police log for June 24

Today's police log includes assault charges stemming from an incident that took place in Cumberland County Prison and an investigation into a reported retail theft that occurred at a Shippensburg Weis Market.

Watch Now: Related Video

Seneca Village: A forgotten New York enclave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News