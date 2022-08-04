Police: Man sought in Middlesex Township has been captured

State Police at 2:35 p.m. reported that the man they were looking for in Middlesex Township was taken into custody.

Police said they will release more information at a later date.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at Carlisle reported on Twitter at about 1:15 p.m. that they are searching the area of the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township for a man last seen on foot.

Police did not specify why they are searching for the man, but they described him as Black, about 22 years old, 5-foot-7 and about 130 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Police ask anyone who sees a man matching that description to call 911. Police advise witnesses to not approach him.

Police ask everyone else to avoid the area as they conduct the search.