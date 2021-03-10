Police: Man robs Middlesex Waffle House, claims to have gun

Middlesex Township Police reported Tuesday that a man claiming to have a gun robbed the Waffle House on the Harrisburg Pike last week.

Police said the man entered the business at 3:30 a.m. March 5 stating that he had a gun and demanding cash.

Police did not specify how much, if any money, the man took from the business, but they noted that he arrived and left in a dark-colored SUV crossover-style vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. He then fled toward Carlisle.

The man is described as white with a thin build and is about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10. He was wearing a gray/white patterned knit cap, face masks, gray jacket, black pants, black sneakers with white soles and a wristwatch on his left wrist.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-249-7191.