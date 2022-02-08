Police: Man posed as guardian of friend before assaulting teen at hotel

A York County man faces sexual assault charges after State Police at Carlisle said he posed as a guardian of a 15-year-old girl's friend in order to take her from her residence and sexually assault her at a hotel in South Middleton Township.

Police reported Tuesday that Justin Taylor Powell, 30, of Manchester, was charged Dec. 9 with felony statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and interference with custody of children, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure, connected with an incident in August.

Powell waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19, and bail was reduced to $75,000, though he still remains in Cumberland County Prison.

Police reported Tuesday that the charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2021, in which Powell was able to take the girl from her home under the guise he was her friend's guardian and lead her to a local hotel for sexual acts. Records obtained on social media also revealed details of his actions, according to police.

Powell was eventually taken into custody by Newberry Township Police. Though charges are already heading to higher court, police ask anyone with knowledge of this incident or similar incidents to contact Trooper Fackler at 717-249-2121.