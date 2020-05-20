Police: Man paid to pick up codeine at area pharmacies to sell in New York

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Newville Police said they have charged a New York man with attempting to purchase prescription medication in Cumberland County to sell back in his home state.

Sabiel Pina-Capellan, 22, of Bronx, was charged with felony criminal attempt to acquire prescriptions by misrepresentation and criminal attempt to possess controlled substances, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after police received a report on May 11 of someone calling four pharmacies in Cumberland County, trying to place orders for codeine and azithromycin.

Police said the caller was posing as a doctor from Ocean City, Maryland, as well as a relative of the fake patient listed on the prescriptions.

When he called Big Spring Pharmacy in Newville to check on the status of the prescription, police went to the pharmacy to meet up with the caller.

Police met with Pina-Capellan and detained him for questioning. They said he was paid to pick up codeine from multiple pharmacies and transport it back to New York to be sold. Police said they also discovered him in possession of heroin.

Pina-Capellan was arrested and arraigned, and he posted $25,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.