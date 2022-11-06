 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police: Man killed wife, sister, man before fatal shootout in Lycoming County

  • Updated
  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

UNITYVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect.

Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in Jordan Township were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

State police said Sunday that troopers found Brian Taylor "actively firing with a rifle" while standing on Route 239. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with troopers, who weren't injured.

Police said a domestic altercation between Taylor and his wife, Linda, ended with him shooting and killing her. After that, he fled from his residence on Route 118 toward the intersection with Route 239, shooting a passing truck, before arriving at his sister's house, police said.

People are also reading…

He then shot and killed his sister, Andrea Meek, and left on an all-terrain vehicle, heading north on Route 239 where he encountered an acquaintance, Jerry Zehring, who he also shot and killed, police said.

Taylor had "shot at multiple houses and moving vehicles" along the two roads, hitting three vehicles and damaging some homes, police said. No injuries were reported from the victims in the passing vehicles. The troopers involved in the exchange of gunfire were placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association earlier praised the "training and quick thinking" of the troopers, saying they prevented "more senseless loss of life."

The issue of gun violence and gun safety will play a key role in some races around the country as crime has emerged as a top-of-mind issue for voters. Natalie Brand reports on the gun safety groups investing in candidates pushing tougher gun laws.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 6 for daylight saving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News