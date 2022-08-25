Police: Man chased people with machete at truck stop in Middlesex Township

A Carlisle man faces a slew of charges after police said he chased people with a machete at a truck stop in Middlesex Township Thursday.

Middlesex Township Police said they arrested Joseph Hone, 38, after they were dispatched to a truck stop on the Harrisburg Pike at 4:08 a.m. Thursday. Police said they were called to the scene for a man with a machete chasing people.

Police located Hone with the machete, but he resisted arrest. After a brief altercation, police were able to take him into custody, according to police.

Hone was charged with six counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, as well as one count of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.