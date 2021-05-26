Police: Man caught with child pornography after communicating with juvenile in Upper Allen

A Minnesota man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession after he allegedly contacted and communicated with a juvenile in Upper Allen Township.

Michael Kurkowski, 25, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged with felony child pornography, dissemination of sexually explicit material to minors, communication with minors-sexual abuse and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors, stemming from an investigation that started in March.

Township police said they were contacted in March about Kurkowski having sexual communication online with a juvenile in the township. During the investigation, police said Kurkowski traveled from Minnesota to Pennsylvania to find the juvenile.

Police located Kurkowski in the Camp Hill area and found him in possession of child pornography.

Kurkowski was arrested in Minnesota on April 14 and held for extradition. He was extradited and arraigned Wednesday, where he was remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.