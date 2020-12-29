Police: Man accused of filming co-workers in business restroom in Upper Allen

A Wellsville man faces a number of charges after Upper Allen Township Police said he recorded co-workers in an employee restroom at a business, in addition to recording them for the past year outside of the restroom.

Andrew Jacob Staub, 26, was charged Dec. 15 with felony production and possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor invasion of privacy, township police reported Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a business in the township, which they did not name, at about 9 p.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a cellphone that was found actively recording in an employee restroom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staub, an employee at the business, admitted to placing his cellphone in the restroom to record his co-workers, according to police.

Police said a juvenile employee of the business was also recorded in the restroom, which resulted in the child pornography charge.

Staub also admitted to secretly recording his co-workers outside of the restroom for the past year, according to police.

Staub was arraigned on Dec. 15 and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday.