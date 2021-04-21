Police: Lower Mifflin woman collected donations for unnecessary medical procedures on adopted child

A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said she provided false medical information for an adopted child to have her go through unnecessary procedures and collected donations online for such medical costs.

Shelley M. Noreika, 47, was charged with felony aggravated assault of a child younger than 13, theft by deception and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as misdemeanor simple assault in relation to medical procedures on a 6-year-old adopted daughter that were later determined to be unnecessary.

Police said they received a Childline referral on Sept. 4, 2019, concerning unnecessary medical procedures and assault of the girl.

During the investigation, police determined that Noreika provided misleading or false information to medical providers and specialists regarding the girl's health beginning in 2016. In December 2020, a feeding tube was surgically placed into her intestines, which resulted in complications and the girl becoming ill.

Police said the girl was also given various forms of medication and medical devices to aid in walking. From 2016 to 2021, Noreika provided medical providers false diagnoses and medical history of the girl, which were ultimately determined not to be true, according to police.